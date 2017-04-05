 Top

Two managements in Taxes Ministry turned into departments

Also new appointment made in the ministry's structure
Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The next staff changes took place in the Ministry of Taxes

Report informs, also two managements in the ministry have turned into departments.

According to information, name of the Finance and Security Management has changed to the Department of Finance and Security. Vakil Ismail Suleymanov has appointed a Director General. 

Notably, he replaced Rahim Veyis Efendiyev . V. Suleymanov served as a deputy chief of the department.

In addition, the Human Resources Management has been replaced with the Human Resources Department.

