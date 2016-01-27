 Top
    Two emissions of treasury bonds totaling 400 mln AZN registered

    Yesterday two issues in the amount of 500 mln USD registered

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee for Securities registered the issue prospectus of short-term bonds of the Ministry of Finance in the amount of 1.5 mln units with a par value of each bond 100 AZN with the registration number 49S.

    Report informs referring to the information circulated by the Committee.

    In addition, the State Committee for Securities registered the issue prospectus of another medium-term treasury bonds of the Ministry of Finance in the amount of 2.5 mln units with a par value of each bond 100 AZN with the registration number 50S.

    The volume of emissions amounted to 150 mln AZN and 250 mln AZN respectively.

