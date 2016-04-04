Two Azerbaijani ministers invited to IDB annual meeting

Baku. 4 April.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov have been invited to the IDB Group 41st Annual Meeting, which will be held in Jakarta (Indonesia).

Report was told in the IDB (Islam Development Bank) Azerbaijani Representative Office.

According to the information, at present, Azerbaijani government is about to adopt a decision on participation in event.

Notably, the IDB Group 41st Annual Meeting will be held in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia on May 15-19. Holding of the session of the IDB Board of Directors on May 18-19 is planned in the framework of the meeting.