Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange sharply reduced

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of transactions conducted on all instruments in 2015 in Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) made 8 455 507 732 manats. This is 35,6% less in comparison with analogical figure of 2014.

Report informs referring to BSE, during this period, state securities market reduced by 29,6-fold in comparison with 2014 and dropped from 615,8 million manats to 20,8 million manats. Share market dropped from 1 029,1 million manats to 279,5 million manats by 3,7-fold reduction.

During this period, debt instruments market decreased 1,8-fold and made 1,8 billion manats, derivatives market increased by 38,3% and made 6,2 billion manats.