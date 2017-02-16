Turkish gold and currency reserves up more $1.7 bln

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the week of February 4-10, Turkish international reserves (gold and currency) increased by 1.665 bln USD or 1.55% and made 109.120 bln USD.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (TCMB), during the reporting week, gold reserves rose by 388 mln USD or 2.44% and reached 16.321 bln USD, currency reserves by 1.277 bln USD or 1.4% and amounted to 92.799 bln USD. Compared to January 1, 2017, gold reserves up by 16.16%, while currency reserves down by 0.81%. Total reserves increased by 2.84% compared to the beginning of the year.

Notably, gold reserves growth was due to rise in the global gold market.

During the reporting period, non-residents sold securities of 140 mln USD in Turkish market last week.