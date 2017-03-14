Turkish Central Bank updates forecast for 2017

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Turkey (TCMB) unveiled March report including economic forecast for 2017.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, according to document, US dollar exchange rate will be at 3.8495 TRY/USD by the end of year.

Notably, this indicator was 3.8807 TRY/USD in February report.

The bank increased its inflation expectation from 8.87% to 9.08%.

According to the report, economic growth rate for 2017 has been kept unchanged - 2.9%.