    Turkish Central Bank updates forecast for 2017

    The bank expects 2.9% growth in Turkish economy

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Turkey (TCMB) unveiled March report including economic forecast for 2017. 

    Report informs referring to Bloomberg, according to document, US dollar exchange rate will be at 3.8495 TRY/USD by the end of year. 

    Notably, this indicator was 3.8807 TRY/USD in February report.

    The bank increased its inflation expectation from 8.87% to 9.08%.

    According to the report, economic growth rate for 2017 has been kept unchanged - 2.9%. 

