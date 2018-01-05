Turkey's international reserves shrink by $ 3.7 bln

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by $ 3,745 million or by 3,36% during December 23-29 week and made $ 107,653 mln.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has said in its weekly report.

According to report, during December 23-29 week CBRT's foreign exchange reserves decreased by $ 4 591 mln or 5,18% and made $ 84 111 million. While gold reserves increased by $ 846 mln or 3,73% and reached $ 23 542 mln.

Notably, the CBRT's gold and foreign currency reserves reached the minimum level of 2017 ($ 102,735 mln) on April 28 and the maximum on August 28 ($ 120,369 million).

Analytical Group of Report News Agency said that decline in Turkey's gold and currency reserves is likely to have a negative impact on the US-dollar exchange rate in medium and long terms.