Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ As of November 1, 2018, Turkey’s international reserves (gold and currency) stood at $86.2 billion, up 1.7% from the previous month, Report informs citing Turkey’s central bank.

In the reporting period, Turkey’s currency reserves grew by 1% to $66.2 billion, gold reserves by 4.7% to $18.5 billion.