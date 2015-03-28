 Top
    Turanbank declares discount 3% points on consumer loans for employees of the Ministry of National Security

    On March 29, 30 and 31 they can obtain a credit with a three-percentage discount in any Bank's branch

    Baku. 28 March.REPORT.AZ/ Turanbank OJSC congratulates the employees of the National security organs on their professional holiday, and declares for them discount 3% points on its consumer loans, Report was told in the head office of the Bank.

    Within this campaign, on March 29, 30 and 31 they can obtain a credit with a three-percentage discount in any Bank's branch.

    Decrease in an annual interest rate for three percent is carried out within preferential campaigns of the Bank for representatives of various professions.

    According to the decree of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev dated March 23, 1997, March 28 was marked as the Day of the employees of the Ministry of National Security of the Azerbaijan Republic.

