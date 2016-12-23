Ttransparency ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a transparency ranking of banks based on indicators of their financial performance.

Inquiry of Report News Agency on financial performance as of October 1, 2016, was responded by 29 banks. Other banks have hidden their data from the public. Notably, the agency also used the reports posted by banks on their websites.

Banks, in general, have released data on assets, loan and deposit portfolio, volume of capital and profits, at the same time, they hidden figures on problem loans, foreign exchange list of credit and deposit portfolio.

The table below shows released and hidden data of the banks in Azerbaijan: