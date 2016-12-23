 Top
    Ttransparency ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    The banks hadn't fully disclosed their data

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a transparency ranking of banks based on indicators of their financial performance.

    Inquiry of Report News Agency on financial performance as of October 1, 2016, was responded by 29 banks. Other banks have hidden their data from the public. Notably, the agency also used the reports posted by banks on their websites.

    Banks, in general, have released data on assets, loan and deposit portfolio, volume of capital and profits, at the same time, they hidden figures on problem loans, foreign exchange list of credit and deposit portfolio.

    The table below shows released and hidden data of the banks in Azerbaijan: 

    No.BanksTransparency coefficient
    1Gunaybank38/47
    2Rabitabank37/47
    3YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan30/47
    4Expressbank22/47
    5Xalg Bank22/47
    6Demirbank21/47
    7Turanbank21/47
    8Bank BTB21/47
    9Atabank20/47
    10PASHA Bank20/47
    11Silkway Bank20/47
    12Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan18/47
    13AFB Bank17/47
    14ASB Bank16/47
    15Caspian Development Bank16/47
    16Kapital Bank15/47
    17Pakistan National Bank-Baku15/47
    18NBC Bank14/47
    19Bank Avrasiya14/47
    20Accessbank13/47
    21VTB Azerbaijan13/47
    22Muganbank13/47
    23Bank of Baku13/47
    24Nikoil Bank12/47
    25Unibank12/47
    26AG Bank11/47
    27Bank Melli Iran-Baku7/47
    28Amrahbank7/47
    29Bank Respublika6/47
    30Azer-Turk Bank0/47
    31IBAR0/47
    32Nakhchivan Bank0/47
