Troubled loans hit a new historic high in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of overdue loans in Azerbaijan made 1 597,3 mln AZN to October 1, 2016 and hit a new historic high.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure is more by 0.3% or 4.4 mln AZN compared to September 1.

Troubled loans increased by 5.9% compared to the beginning of the year and 18% in annual comparison.

At the end of September, share of overdue loans in the total loan portfolio made 9.5%. This ratio was equal to 9.5% at the end of August, 6.9% at the end of 2015 and 7.1% at the end of September last year.