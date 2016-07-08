Transparency ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a transparency ranking of banks based on indicators of their financial performance.

Inquiry of Report News Agency on the banks' financial performance to April 1, 2016 was responded by 22 banks. Other banks have hidden their data from the public.

So, all the 46 questions of the inquiry completely answered only by Rabitabank and Gunaybank. The top ten also includes the banks - Parabank, Zaminbank, YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan, Kredobank, Atabank, Pasha Bank, ASB Bank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan.

The banks, in general, have released data mainly on assets, loan portfolio, deposit portfolio, authorized capital, total capital, cash flow, revenues, expenses, interest income.

The table below shows released and hidden data of the banks in Azerbaijan: