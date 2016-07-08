 Top
    Close photo mode

    Transparency ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a transparency ranking of banks based on indicators of their financial performance. 

    Inquiry of Report News Agency on the banks' financial performance to April 1, 2016 was responded by 22 banks. Other banks have hidden their data from the public.

    So, all the 46 questions of the inquiry completely answered only by Rabitabank and Gunaybank. The top ten also includes the banks - Parabank, Zaminbank, YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan, Kredobank, Atabank, Pasha Bank, ASB Bank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan.

    The banks, in general, have released data mainly on assets, loan portfolio, deposit portfolio, authorized capital, total capital, cash flow, revenues, expenses, interest income.

    The table below shows released and hidden data of the banks in Azerbaijan: 

    No.BanksIndicators
    1Gunaybank46/46
    2Rabitabank46/46
    3Parabank45/46
    4Zaminbank40/46
    5YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan40/46
    6Kredobank31/46
    7Atabank23/46
    8Pasha Bank20/46
    9ASB Bank19/46
    10Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan19/46
    11AFB Bank17/46
    12Pakistan National Bank-Baku16/46
    13AGBank16/46
    14Caspian Development Bank16/46
    15Silkway Bank15/46
    16Bank Avrasiya13/46
    17Muganbank12/46
    18Azer-Turk Bank12/46
    19Demirbank10/46
    20Bank Melli İran-Baku10/46
    21Bank of Baku7/46
    22Kapital Bank6/46
    23VTB Azerbaijan0/46
    24Nikoil Bank0/46
    25NBC Bank0/46
    26Expressbank0/46
    27International Bank of Azerbaijan0/46
    28Unibank0/46
    29Xalg Bank0/46
    30Atrabank0/46
    31Accessbank0/46
    32Bank Respublika0/46
    33Turanbank0/46
    34Amrahbank0/46
    35Dekabank0/46
    36BTB0/46
    37Bank Standard0/46
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi