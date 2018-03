Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Toxic (non-working) bank assets will be exempted from VAT for 3 years in Azerbaijan. The law will be in force on January 1, 2017.

Report informs, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov said at today’s session of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of Azerbaijani Parliamentar (Milli Majlis).

It is proposed as a new draft amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.