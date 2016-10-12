Total foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan up by 553 mln USD

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The total volume of foreign exchange reserves amounted to 39 954,8 mln USD as of October 1, 2016. Report informs, 89.66% or 35 822,1 mln. USD of them accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), 10.34% or 4 1327 mln. USD for Central Bank (CBA).

In the third quarter of this year, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by 553 mln. USD or 1.4%.

In past three months,SOFAZ's foreign exchange reserves increased by 704,2 mln USD, the Central Bank's reserves dropped by 151,2 mln USD.

Azerbaijan's currency reserves declined by 1,798 bln. USD or 4.31% comparing with the same period last year.