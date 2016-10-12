 Top

Total foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan up by 553 mln USD

SOFAZ's foreign exchange reserves increased, reserves of the Central Bank reduced

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The total volume of foreign exchange reserves amounted to 39 954,8 mln USD as of October 1, 2016. Report informs, 89.66% or 35 822,1 mln. USD of them accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), 10.34% or 4 1327 mln. USD for Central Bank (CBA).

In the third quarter of this year, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by 553 mln. USD or 1.4%.

In past three months,SOFAZ's  foreign exchange reserves increased by 704,2 mln USD, the Central Bank's reserves dropped by 151,2 mln USD.

Azerbaijan's currency reserves declined by 1,798 bln. USD or 4.31% comparing with the same period last year.

 Foreign exchange reserves of SOFAZ (mln. USD)Foreign exchange reserves of CBA (mln. USD)Foreign currency reserves of Azerbaijan (mln. USD)
01.10.201635 822,14 132,739 954,8
01.07.201635 117,94 283,939 401,8
01.04.201634 246,04 065,838 311,8
01.01.201633 574,15 016,738 590,8
01.10.201534 738,17 014,741 752,8

