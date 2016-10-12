Total foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan up by 553 mln USD

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The total volume of foreign exchange reserves amounted to 39 954,8 mln USD as of October 1, 2016. Report informs, 89.66% or 35 822,1 mln. USD of them accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), 10.34% or 4 1327 mln. USD for Central Bank (CBA).
In the third quarter of this year, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by 553 mln. USD or 1.4%.
In past three months,SOFAZ's foreign exchange reserves increased by 704,2 mln USD, the Central Bank's reserves dropped by 151,2 mln USD.
Azerbaijan's currency reserves declined by 1,798 bln. USD or 4.31% comparing with the same period last year.
|Foreign exchange reserves of SOFAZ (mln. USD)
|Foreign exchange reserves of CBA (mln. USD)
|Foreign currency reserves of Azerbaijan (mln. USD)
|01.10.2016
|35 822,1
|4 132,7
|39 954,8
|01.07.2016
|35 117,9
|4 283,9
|39 401,8
|01.04.2016
|34 246,0
|4 065,8
|38 311,8
|01.01.2016
|33 574,1
|5 016,7
|38 590,8
|01.10.2015
|34 738,1
|7 014,7
|41 752,8
Namiq HüseynovNews Author