Total assets of Azerbaijani banks make 30,037 bln AZN

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of 31 banks operating in Azerbaijan have made 30 036, 9 mln. AZN as of June 30, 2017.

Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), total liabilities of banks made 27 322,9 mln. AZN, while the total capital was 2, 714 billion AZN.

The deposits of the population in banks made 6 880,7 mln. AZN as of July 1.

In the reporting period, the number of the subsidiaries of banks was 560, departments – 141 and cashpoints – 2, 503. Overall, personnel of the bank sector were 16, 095 persons.