Today will identify indicators may affect US-dollar rate

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, major economic indicators that will affect the US-dollar exchange rate will be announced in the US today.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, average hourly wage rate for October will be announced at 16:30 Baku time. Analysts predict that this figure will increase by 0.2%.

In addition, employment indicator will be disclosed, with the exception of agriculture, which is the most important indicator. This figure is expected to increase by 310,000 people.

Also October foreign trade balance and unemployment figures will be announced.The foreign trade balance has a negative balance of $ 43.2 billion, while the unemployment rate is projected at 4.2%.

Business activity index in non-manufacturing sector will be known at 18:00 Baku time. It also has a large impact on financial markets. Analysts predict that this index will be 58.5 points.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, above-mentioned indicators that higher than forecasts will lift US-dollar up.