Today SOFAZ put for sale over 194 mln USD

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) put up for sale of 200 million USD through auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

Report was told at SOFAZ, as a result, funds in the amount of 193,896 million USD (nearly 97%) of means auctioned by the fund was sold to 28 banks.

'During the year, currency sale will be continued by SOFAZ through auctions', the fund states.