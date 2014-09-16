The positive balance of foreign trade turnover increased by 10%

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014 foreign trade turnover amounted to 20.964 billion dollars.

Report informs reffering to the State Customs Committee, the foreign trade turnover decreased by 9.19% compared to the same period in 2013.

During the period, exports totaled 15.351 bln dollars which is by 3.78% less than the same period of 2013.

Imports of goods for 8 months were 5.613 bln dollars, which is by 21.29% less than in January-August 2013. The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 9.737 bln dollars, which exceeds by 10.3% over the same 8-month period of last year.

In general, Azerbaijan exported 1,792 items of goods, imported - 5,579.

In 2013, foreign trade turnover amounted to 34.687 bln dollars.

Compared with 2012 the foreign trade turnover of the country has increased by 3.35%.

During the year exports totaled 23.975 bln dollars, imports - 10.712 bln dollars. The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 13.263 bln dollars. In general, during 2013, Azerbaijan exported 2,111 items of goods, imported - 6,159.