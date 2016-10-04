Great Britain pound dives to 31 year-low

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ After the statement of UK Prime Minister Theresa May, national currency of Great Britain pound (GBP) fell by 1.2750 USD/GBP and reached the minimum of last 31 years.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, after the Brexit statement of the UK Premier that the country would start leaving process from the European Union(EU) in the first quarter of 2017, pound depreciated against 29 currencies of 31 most important currencies of the world. Notably, Theresa May cited in the annual meeting of Consevative Party in Birmingham, September 2, the number of people migrated to the Britain will be reduced and leaving process from EU to be launched.

Analytical Group of Report predicts, GBP will continue decrease slightly and will be 1.23USD/GBP by the end of year. The group also forecasts a serious negative impact of depreciation of pound on economy, decline of dicsount rate to 0% by the British Central Bank in following meetings and at the same time the beginning of monetary expansion.