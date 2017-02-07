Ten most expensive banking brands unveiled - TOP 10

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for the first time recognized as this year's most expensive banking brand in the world.

Report informs citing the Russian media, a study of the British analytical agency Brand Finance revealed.

It is estimated that the cost of ICBC brand reached 47.8 bln USD in 2017. With thisindicator, the Chinese giant has bypassed the former leader - the US Wells Fargo (41,6 bln USD).

It is noted that in the 17% and 13% also demonstrated, respectively, China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China (BOC) also demonstrated strong growth 17% and 13% respectively, which bypassed western banks. CCB took third place (41.4 bln USD) after Wells Fargo.

American Chase, Bank of China, Bank of America, Agricultural Bank of China, Citi, the British HSBC and the Spanish Santander are also among top ten most expensive banking brands.