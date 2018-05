Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Automated Tax Information System, Internet Tax Administration and data exchange services with other agencies will be temporarily suspended from January 1, 2018 at 10.00 pm till January 3, 2018 at 10.00 pm.

Report informs citing Media and Communication Center of the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, the break is due to installation of necessary equipment, transfer of the main database to new servers.