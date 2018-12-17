 Top
    Close photo mode

    Surplus of Azerbaijan’s current account balance quintuples

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018 the surplus in current account balance amounted to $5.1 billion, up 4.8-fold from the previous year, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    "Surplus on oil and gas sector doubled ($4.9 billion) to $9.9 billion, the current account balance on non-oil sector increased by 21% or $831 million to $4.8 billion. Consequently, the surplus of the oil and gas sector made up for the deficit in the current account balance on non-oil sector."

    The surplus was formed by 42% rise in oil price and positive tendencies in the currency account balance. The surplus of $5.1 billion in the current account balance led to a $3.7 billion growth in reserve assets.

    The foreign trade turnover made up $23.1 billion. The surplus of $12.9 billion on oil and gas sector covered the deficit of $5.6 billion in non-oil sector and surplus in foreign trade turnover grew 1.7-fold to $7.3 billion.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi