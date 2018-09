© Sputnik / Murad Orujov

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan in 2018 is forecasted at 173 AZN, which is 11.6% more than in 2017.

Report informs, the living minimum is 183 AZN for able-bodied population, 144 AZN for pensioners and 154 AZN for children.

Notably, this year's subsistence minimum is 155 AZN, it imakes 164.5 AZN for able-bodied population, 130.2 AZN for pensioners and 136.6 AZN for children.