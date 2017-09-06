Statements by FED officials led to fall in dollar rate

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Speeches by the leaders of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) of Minneapolis Neil Kashkari and Dallas Robert Kaplan, as well as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, Lael Brainard against the decision to raise the discount rate before the end of the year led to a weakening of the dollar.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg after their statements, the rate of the main currency pair USD / EUR exceeded 1.19.

Notably, on August 29 in the global financial market euro made 1.2069 USD, which is the maximum for the past 32 months indicator. Currently, the exchange rate is $ 1.1922.