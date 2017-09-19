State budget will be socially oriented next year

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/c91d8997a6747c9bbd056980bec029e8/d75bf10b-7330-4188-b710-8d80f5a40e65_292.jpg

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The social sphere as usual will be on the state budget agenda in 2018. Also, strengthening Azerbaijan's defense potential, public debt service and other points will be taken into account”.

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

"Budget projects have been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers. As a result of discussions, the draft will be presented to the President. The parameters will be announced later, "he said.