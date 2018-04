Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Started insurance payments to the families of oilmen, who died last year in the accident occurred at "Guneshli" oil rig. Report informs, Chairman of the Board of PASHA Life Insurance, Mursal Rustamov told reporters.

According to him, it’s about 12-13 persons: “Insurance is payable to the all oil workers, whose documents have been presented to us. There is no specific amount, it varies depending on the case."