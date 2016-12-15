 Top
    Close photo mode

    Standard&Poor's affirms SOCAR's credit rating

    The agency has also affirmed rating on senior unsecured debt

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ S&P Global Ratings had affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The outlook remains negative. 

    Report informs citing the agency's official website, at the same time, Standard&Poor's has affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on SOCAR's senior unsecured debt.

    The rating's report has been released by S&P Global Ratings in Moscow. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi