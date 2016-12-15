Standard&Poor's affirms SOCAR's credit rating

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ S&P Global Ratings had affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The outlook remains negative.

Report informs citing the agency's official website, at the same time, Standard&Poor's has affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on SOCAR's senior unsecured debt.

The rating's report has been released by S&P Global Ratings in Moscow.