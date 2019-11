Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Oruj Heydarov, the Chairman of Board of Directors (BD) of “Standard Insurance” OJSC was dismissed from his position and was appointed to the position of BD member.

Report informs referring to the company, Rahman Babayev replaced him.

Emil Babayev is another BD member.

Notably, O.Heydarov chaired the BD since April 2017.