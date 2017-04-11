 Top

Special weight of non-performing loans in Azerbaijan makes 10%

Outdated loans increased by 17% in last one year
Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Overall volume of overdue loans in Azerbaijan makes 1 556.4 mln AZN by March 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this is lower by 76.7 mln AZN or 4.7% in comparison with previous month.

During one year overdue loans increased by 226.9 mln AZN or 17.07 percent.

Notably, non-performing loans amount to 9.8% of overall credit portfolio. This figure was 8.96% by the beginning of the year and 6.5% in the same period of 2016. 

