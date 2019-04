Sovereign wealth fund chiefs to gather in Riyadh next week

https://report.az/storage/news/558230992e2991788a554b82e23bfecb/3a21ac62-470e-4ac5-ae28-578668785cf4_292.jpg Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Sovereign wealth fund chiefs to gather in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), October 24-26. Report informs, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has stated. Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Shahmar Movsumov is also expected to attend the event.