Some CIS states can stop usage of US dollar and Euro

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Draft law on ratification signed by a number of CIS countries for integration to the foreign exchange markets was submitted to Russia's parliament.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the agreement among six countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan was signed in December 2012.After that, the agreement is expected to be approved by parliaments of other countries.

After the entry into force of this Agreement, CIS banks will work without restrictions in currency market of its partners and conversion to dollars and euros to conduct operations in national currencies will not be required in an intermediate stage.