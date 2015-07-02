Solera Azerbaijan completes the re-branding

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Solera Azerbaijan' company has completed the re-branding. Report informs, Executive Director of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI) Elkhan Guliyev said.

According to him, the name of Solera Azerbaijan changed to Audatex Azerbaijan: "Yesterday we met with the leadership of Audatex Azerbaijan. Now there are representatives of Audatex Turkey. They are working on the problem of localization, i.e. systematization of models' parts. Two employees until yesterday were on a business trip in France, and implemented the localization works. Already today the staff will work under the new brand."

In regard with the starting of its activity in Azerbaijan in December 2014 the US company Audatex, which is one of the leading organizations of the world to assess the damage caused by insurance events around the world, BCI, and the representative of Audatex in France - Sidexa company signed an agreement on joint activities.