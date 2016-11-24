SOFAZ will earn 100 bln USD in next 15-20 years

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite fall in oil price, Azerbaijan still engaged in oil output and continue to get revenue".

Report informs, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov said at the forum "Development of the banking system in the post-oil era: new challenges and prospects".

According to him, SOFAZ had a revenue of 120 bln USD up to date: "In next 15-20 years, the fund is expected to receive 100 bln USD".