Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Transfer from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the state budget will make 9,216 mln AZN next year.

Report informs referring to the draft law "On the state budget for 2018".

In other words, transfer from the State Oil Fund to the budget is increased by 51.1% or $3,116 billion AZN compared to similar forecast for 2017.