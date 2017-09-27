SOFAZ to make changes in its budget this year

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has today held the next meeting.

Report was told in the Fund, the meeting chaired by Mr. Artur Rasi-zadeh, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Supervisory Board discussed the amendments to be made to SOFAZ’s 2017 budget.

While endorsing the amendments to SOFAZ’s 2017 budget the Supervisory Board recommended the document for the approval by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.