SOFAZ to allocate 126 000 AZN for medical insurance of its employees

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ AtaInsurance OJSC announced a winner of the tender, held on medical insurance of the employees of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Report informs citing the Fund.

According to information, AtaInsurance was selected among 4 applicant companies, according to the Tender Commission's decision dated December 16, 2016. The company and SOFAZ signed a purchase contract.

In accordance with the terms of the contract, 126 400 AZN, namely 790 AZN per capita insurance premium will be paid to AtaInsurance in order for 1 year health insurance coverage for the fund's 160 employees. Each SOFAZ employee will get insurance coverage of 10 000 AZN in turn.