Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) put up for sale 50 million USD.

Report was told in the fund, 34 million of the amount was sold to 8 commercial banks, 15 million USD bought by the Azerbaijani Centrak Bank (CBA).

At the end of the auction, 49 million USD (98%) of the offered total amount has been sold.