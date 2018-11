SOFAZ sells 50 mln USD at today's auction

These funds were sold to 29 commercial banks

30 August, 2016 12:52

https://report.az/storage/news/7ffabe8aa42ff35e762df502816c6f3c/2d86f5c7-1da3-4b0c-8b44-c0775bd0e366_292.jpg Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has auctioned 50 mln USD. Report informs, the funds were sold to 29 commercial banks. "During the year, the fund will continue sale of foreign currency through auctions", SOFAZ said.