​SOFAZ sees 1% decline in currency sale

State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold USD 5,167,700,000 in January-October 2019, down 0.8% from 2018, Report informs referring to the Fund.
In October SOFAZ currency sale made up $654.85 million, which is 33.8% less than 2018.
