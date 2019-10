The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $4,512,850,000 in January-September 2019, down 2.7% or $126.75 million from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Fund.

Of this, $618.95 million was sold in September, up 1.6-fold from 2018.

SOFAZ sold $4,639,600,00 in January-September 2018 and $394.8 million in September.