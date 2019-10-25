SOFAZ places 93% of funds in three foreign currency

As of October 1, 2019, the investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) amounted to $42,524.3 million, Report informs referring to the Fund.

Of this, 54.7% was in USD, 33.8% in EUR and 4.9% in GBP.

Share of these three currencies in the investment portfolio was 93.4%. As for other currencies, AUD made up 0.5%, TRY – 0.8%, RUB – 0.7%, KRW – 0.4%, CNY – 1.1%, JPY – 1.6%, other currencies – 1.5%.

Moreover, bonds and monetary market instruments made up 69.6% of the SOFAZ investment portfolio, shares – 13.4%, real property – 5.6% and gold – 11.4%.