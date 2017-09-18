 Top
    SOFAZ hosts delegation led by ADB Executive Director

    Activities on accountability discussed

    Baku.18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israfil Mammadov, the Deputy CEO of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with the delegation led by Mr. Mathew Fox, the Executive Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on September 18, 2017.

    Report informs citing the SOFAZ, during the meeting, SOFAZ’s activities, management of its assets, investment policy and activities on transparency and accountability in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan were discussed.

    The delegation was also acquainted with the museum at SOFAZ.

