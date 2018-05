Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The assets of SOFAZ (The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan) as of July 1, 2017 have increased by 4.96% compared to the beginning of 2017 (USD 33 147 mln.) and stood at USD 34 790.9 mln.

Report was told in the SOFAZ, growth was mainly due to SOFAZ's budget revenues, asset management activity and exchange rate effect of investment portfolio currencies.