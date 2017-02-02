 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOFAZ announces USD cash volume sold in January auctions

    The figure is nearly 300 mln USD

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) sold 285 mln USD in January 2017.

    Report informs referring to the Fund's press service. 

    According to nformation, it is more by 15.85%.compared to December 2016. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi