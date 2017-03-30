SOFAZ acquires 138 mln AZN insurance coverage from PASHA Insurance

© Report.az

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has announced results of the December 16, 2016 tender for procurement of mandatory insurance for the administrative building and its civil liability on the use as well as voluntary insurance of the movable property.

Report informs citing the fund, 6 insurance companies - PASHA Insurance, Atainsurance, Ateshgah Insurance, Gala Insurance, Azsigorta, and AXA MBask OJSCs took part in the tender. PASHA Insurance declared the winner as a result of the bid evaluation and relevant procurement contract was signed with the company on March 16, 2017.

According to contract, SOFAZ has paid 140 313.3 AZN insurance cost to the company. The fund acquired insurance coverage of 118 mln AZN for real estate and 20 mln AZN for movable property (total of 138 mln AZN).