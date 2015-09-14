SOCAR paid 1 bln. manats to state budget in 2015

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred 998,758 mln manats to the state budget in January-August 2015.

Report informs referring to the company, 124,503 mln manats of this amount were paid in August.

In January-August 2015 the budget received 21% less funding compared to the same period last year.In August, this index decreased by 16.5%.

In August, SOCAR transferred 11,477 mln manats to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF). In general, the transfer to the State Social Protection Fund amounted to 92.434 million manats in January-August of 2015, which is less by 3.6% in comparison with the same period of 2014.