SOCAR repurchases its first Eurobonds

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) launched repurchase of 5-year Eurobonds, carried out in the amount of 500 million USD in 2012, under desire of investors.

Report informs, information was spread at today's international stocks.

Offer is valid up to January 26.

Notably, for the first time in February, 2012, SOCAR carried out Eurobond emission on the London Stock Exchange. Amount of emission makes 500 million USD, maturity for 5 years, annual yield 5,45%. Thus, payment of bonds coincides with February 9, 2017, interest payment is carried out once half a year.