SOCAR makes 9th interest payment on bonds

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ninth interest payment in a row on SOCAR bonds with an annual coupon of 5 percent in dollars, which will bring the total return of the bondholders to $ 11.25 million beginning from the emission has been recorded, Report informs citing SOCAR Capital.

According to SOCAR Capital, the first coupon instalments of the year 2019 for SOCAR bonds will be paid on January 17. Interest amount on SOCAR bonds makes $1.25 mln. in total - $12.5 per bond, have been transferred to the account of the National Depository Centre (NDC) at the Central Bank a week earlier, as reported.

The main advantages of SOCAR bonds are buyback guarantee of bonds by SOCAR at their nominal value, simplicity of transactions, timely payment of coupons and high liquidity. The total market transactions on SOCAR bonds have exceeded $170 mln., as a security with the highest liquidity in Baku Stock Exchange with more than 800 market deals during 2018.

SOCAR bonds can be obtained from ASAN service centres No. 1 and 5, make up 24% of the total share of the country's overall bond market and 87% of the corporate bond market.

The next coupons on SOCAR bonds will be paid on April 17.