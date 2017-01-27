SOCAR launches a new bonds campaign

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ An interesting campaign started in Azerbaijani securities market.

Report informs, "Azfinance" investment company announced a campaign on most traded SOCAR bonds, Intigam Safaraliyev, Deputy Director of the company said.

According to the campaign, people, who get bond within next 2 weeks, will not pay commission fee. It aimed to meet interests of the customers.

"The applicants are mostly interested in the amount of commission fee while purchasing SOCAR bonds. Investors are interested in commission fee to compare net income of bond to bank deposit. Therefore, we have announced a two-week campaign," I. Safaraliyev said.

According to him, within the campaign, all commission fees of the customers will be paid by “Azfinance”: "The campaign will last till February 3. It adds value to us as a company to win customers."

I. Safaraliyev, also said that PR campaign on bonds of SOCAR gave its result: "People are aware of all important factors on bonds and apply to make investment. Those, who carry out the process for the first time, refer to a larger amount in the second time".