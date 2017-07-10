SOCAR increases budget payments more than twice

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has paid 115,724 mln AZN to the state budget in June.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, it is 16,764 mln AZN or 116,9% more compared to June 2016.

In addition, SOCAR paid 785,612 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) in January-June which is 123,87 mln. AZN or 118,7% more compared to the same period of 2016 year.

Last month the company paid 11,832 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund. The company's payments on SSPF for 6 months amounted to 74,292 mln AZN, which is 4.76 mln AZN or 106,8% more compared to previous year.